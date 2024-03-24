(Eric Myer)

Founder & Managing Director Wedbush Ventures Venture Capital

Wedbush Ventures prioritizes operational expertise and a product-building mentality for evaluating seed or pre-seed companies, aiming to foster innovation in product strategy. Petra Griffith, with over 25 years of experience in technology and funding, founded Wedbush Ventures to nurture the next wave of tech companies. Her leadership at Netflix, Yahoo! and 24-Hour Fitness underscores her strategic insight. As a rare female leader in venture-backed funds, Griffith bridges Silicon Valley and L.A. tech ecosystems, drawing from experiences at Yahoo! and Netflix. She spearheaded Grandpoint Bank’s venture banking division, pioneering tech development in Los Angeles. Griffith’s diverse background positions her to propel innovation in Southern California’s tech landscape. She received her undergraduate degree from Middlebury College and her MBA from London Business School. Additionally, she holds five technology patents that have specific interactions in B2B applications.

