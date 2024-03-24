President & CEO

First Entertainment Credit Union

Credit Unions

Stephen Owen, president and CEO of First Entertainment Credit Union, has over two decades of expertise in the financial sector. His leadership has been pivotal in positioning the credit union as the premier financial ally for entertainment industry professionals, cultivating a top-rated workplace environment. With a diverse career spanning integrated packaging and positions at Johnson & Johnson and Bank of America, Owen’s executive roles underscore his exceptional capabilities. Notably, his tenure at Bank of America garnered him the prestigious Award of Excellence in 2007 and 2008. Transitioning to the credit union realm in 2013, he assumed roles such as chief retail and marketing officer and chief operations officer at credit unions in California and Oregon before assuming the helm at First Entertainment Credit Union in 2022. Tasked with revitalizing the $2 billion organization, Owen strategically guided the credit union to financial prosperity while providing crucial support to members during industry strikes.