B. Riley Financial Acquires Interface Consulting International

B. Riley Financial, Inc. has announced it has acquired the assets of Interface Consulting, a leading engineering and construction consulting and expert services firm.

Interface Consulting specializes in troubled projects, from providing in-depth analysis and expert testimony in litigation, arbitration, mediation and disputes to project planning guidance and execution. The firm serves a variety of clients involved in the engineering and construction process, including owners, contractors, attorneys, engineers, insurers and suppliers. This team of highly qualified consultants has experience assisting in large, complex domestic and international capital projects and has supported client matters in over 60 countries on nearly every continent, including Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

Through the acquisition, Interface Consulting joins B. Riley Advisory Services, adding another practice to the firm’s continuum of professional services. Interface Consulting’s team of professionals, led by Chris Sullivan, president, and Lisa Sumner Heard, executive vice president, brings decades of experience advising clients on complex construction and engineering projects.

“Interface Consulting is a highly regarded expert services and dispute resolution firm with a decades-long track record of delivering exceptional service to its clients across the construction and engineering space,” said Ian Ratner, co-CEO of B. Riley Advisory Services. “We are thrilled to welcome our newest colleagues to B. Riley. This team is an exciting addition with which to further enhance our forensic accounting and litigation support practice as we expand our professional services platform to address our clients’ most critical objectives.”

“We are proud of the legacy we have built over nearly 40 years and are excited for a bright future as part of B. Riley,” said Chris Sullivan, president of Interface Consulting. “Our clients have come to rely on the multidisciplined field experience and expert insight of our team to navigate challenging matters. Interface Consulting has expertise in construction claim and litigation support, including providing expert testimony in court and arbitration. Many of our consultants have worked on capital projects throughout the engineering, procurement, construction and start-up phases, and this hands-on experience benefits our clients by providing industry-leading analysis and insight. The combination of our firms enhances the strategic solutions we offer through access to a full suite of services spanning forensic accounting, investment banking, advisory and much more. We look forward to contributing to B. Riley’s continued success as we carry on our tradition of providing superior claims management and expert services to our clients across the industries we serve.”