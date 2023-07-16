Executive Managing Director

JLL

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Kevin Bender serves as a JLL executive managing director, co-lead for the Los Angeles Tenant Representation group and a team leader for the Integrated Portfolio Management (IPS) in Southern California. He brings 27 years of industry experience in commercial real estate.

Bender exclusively represents tenants in the leasing, acquisition and disposition of commercial office properties, and has successfully completed millions of square feet of office lease transactions throughout his 27-year career. He has deep expertise in Los Angeles and Orange County office markets, and market-leading experience representing Fortune 500 companies and top services firms in high-profile headquarters assignments and complex occupier transactions. Bender has consistently ranked among the top Southern California tenant representation professionals. A talented strategist and negotiator, he is also skilled at multi-market portfolio management.