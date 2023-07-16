Vice President & Office Leader

Construction industry veteran Trevor Coffey is the vice president and leader of HITT Contracting’s Los Angeles office. HITT, a top national general contracting firm with 2022 revenues of $5.4 billion nationwide, provides a wide range of construction services across the country with 1,600+ team members in its 14 office locations.

As vice president of HITT Los Angeles, Coffey oversees the successful delivery of corporate office interiors, media studios, laboratories and life sciences spaces, industrial warehouses, financial services offices and law firm construction projects throughout the Greater Los Angeles region. In addition, he provides executive leadership to his team and plays a key role in building long-standing relationships with clients and subcontractors, ensuring client satisfaction and project success. Coffey has more than 15 years of construction industry experience, including three years spent as a laborer and field engineer.