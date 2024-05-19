Challenge Accepted as Progress Is Being Made in Reducing Emissions

The properties that have participated in a carbon reduction challenge reduced emissions by almost 4% in one year.

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International has released the first results from the BOMA Carbon Reduction Challenge, revealing that the commercial real estate industry is making progress in reducing building emissions.

Hundreds of properties across the country are participating in this challenge, and from 2022 to 2023, participating buildings experienced a year-over-year reduction in total emissions, emissions intensity and total energy consumption. The key takeaway statistic: Participating buildings in the U.S. reduced their total emissions by 3.84% in a single year.

BOMA International is committed to providing the global built environment with the tools needed to implement carbon reduction strategies that improve building performance, provide pathways to demonstrate building emission reductions and ensure economic viability. The Carbon Challenge asks properties to benchmark their emissions in the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager. The initiative also includes an online decarbonization resource library that catalogs best practices from leading organizations and government agencies.

“This initiative is designed to allow building owners and operators the opportunity to determine what carbon reduction practices work best for their particular circumstances,” said Don Davis, BOMA International’s vice president for advocacy and building codes. “We want to support ongoing voluntary efforts and recognize the successes of the commercial real estate industry in reducing carbon emissions in the built environment.”

BOMA issued a statement congratulating and thanking the properties participating in the challenge for demonstrating the commercial real estate industry’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions on a voluntary basis. Registration remains open for new participants, and properties can be located anywhere in the world. More information on the initiative can be found at BOMA. Founded in 1907, the association is a federation of U.S. local associations and global affiliates. As the leading trade association for commercial real estate professionals, it represents the owners, managers, service providers and other property professionals for all commercial building types, including office, industrial, medical, corporate and mixed-use. The mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence and knowledge.

