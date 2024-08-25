Partner

ACTS Law

Personal Injury

Boris Treyzon, a founding partner at ACTS LAW, is renowned as a top trial lawyer nationally, specializing in complex cases from catastrophic personal injury to business and product liability. Recognized as the 2021 CAALA Trial Lawyer of the Year and listed in the 2022 Daily Journal’s Top 100 Lawyers in California, he consistently achieves significant verdicts and settlements. Treyzon earned his Juris Doctor from the University of La Verne School of Law in 1997 and is admitted to practice in both California state courts and the U.S. District Court. Active in CAALA, CAOC and AAJ, he is dedicated to advocating for plaintiffs and mentoring young lawyers, emphasizing client representation with integrity and empathy.