Brian W. Easton

Co-Managing Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

Personal Injury

Brian Easton, an esteemed attorney since 1995, dedicates his career to advocating for injured individuals. As a co-managing partner at Easton & Easton, he upholds top trial standards and ethic and is recognized by various prestigious organizations. Brian has secured over $100 million for his clients through notable verdicts and settlements, showcasing his exceptional trial skills. His commitment to justice and ethical conduct mirrors his father’s legacy, emphasizing respect and client advocacy. Brian’s accolades include the Joseph D. McNeil Attorney Civility Award for 2024, highlighting his professionalism and civility. Beyond his legal success, Brian cherishes the impact of helping the seriously injured and the privilege of working alongside family for over 28 years.