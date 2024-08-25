Trial Lawyer

David Angeloff is a dedicated trial lawyer at Stalwart Law Group, specializing in civil litigation, personal injury and employment law. Known for his balanced professionalism and tenacious client representation, he has secured significant verdicts, including $6.75 million for families of young men killed by an unstable roommate and $1 million for harassed hotel housekeepers. His appellate work, such as in Lacayo v. Catalina Restaurant Group, Inc., has influenced California law. Angeloff frequently lectures at the University of San Diego School of Law and volunteers as a fee arbitrator for the Los Angeles County Bar Association. He has also engaged in international legal volunteer work through Lawyers Without Borders and is a member of the Union Internationale des Avocats.

