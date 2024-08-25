David M. Ring

Evoto

Dave Ring co-founded Taylor & Ring in 2002, establishing it as one of California’s top plaintiff’s law firms, focusing on sexual abuse, serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Renowned for representing sexual abuse victims, he has tackled complex cases against powerful perpetrators since the mid-1990s. His career features record-breaking verdicts and significant settlements, including a $40-million settlement against Dr. George Tyndall and USC, a $97.5-million settlement against the city of Santa Monica and a $45.5-million jury award against L.A. County’s DCFS. Ring’s high-profile cases, such as representing a victim of Harvey Weinstein, have made headlines, and he frequently serves as a media commentator and quoted in top-tier national publications.

