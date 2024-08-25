Evoto

Partner

Chang Klein LLP and Athea Trial Lawyers LLP

Personal Injury

Deborah Chang, a partner at Chang Klein LLP and Athea Trial Lawyers LLP, specializes in personal injury law. She began her career with defense firms and achieved a landmark settlement in a class action lawsuit for prisoners with AIDS. Moving to Los Angeles in 2008, Chang secured some of the highest verdicts and settlements in California and Nevada, including a $160-million verdict in Las Vegas. During the pandemic, she co-founded Athea Trial Lawyers LLP, a national firm promoting women in significant trials. She has received numerous awards, including the 2023 CAOC Consumer Attorney of the Year. Chang is also a past president of ABOTA’s Los Angeles chapter and the CAOC.