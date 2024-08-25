Partner

Diana Zeesman specializes in personal injury law. A University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law graduate, she has extensive experience from externships and internships in various legal settings, including the California Department of Corrections and the Human Rights/Fair Housing Commission of Sacramento County. Zeesman holds a Trial Advocacy certificate and graduated on the Dean’s List. Admitted to practice in California, Colorado and Arizona, she leverages her legal expertise and marketing and management background from the University of Colorado Denver to effectively advocate for her clients. She is an alumnus of the CAALA (Consumer Attorney Association of Los Angeles) Plaintiff’s Trial Academy and has been published in the California Lawyer’s Association’s publication, The Practitioner.

