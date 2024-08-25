Elise R. Sanguinetti

Partner

Elise Sanguinetti is a founding partner at Arias Sanguinetti with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Montreal. Specializing in serious injury, wrongful death, sexual assault and product liability, she exclusively represents plaintiffs in civil litigation. Admitted to the California bar in 1997, Sanguinetti graduated from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She holds an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been a California Super Lawyer every year since becoming eligible. She has received numerous awards, including the Joe Tonahill Award and the Marvin E. Lewis Award. Sanguinetti serves on the Judicial Council of California’s Civil and Small Claims Advisory Committee and the National Judicial College Board of Visitors.