Managing Attorney

Counts Law Firm PC

Family Law

Emahn Counts, founder and managing attorney of Counts Law Firm PC, has practiced law for 20 years specializing in business, family and real estate litigation. He has handled over 1,000 litigation matters in Southern California and received numerous accolades, including Best Lawyers in America in 2024 and Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence. Prior to founding his firm, Counts managed the Pasadena office of a nationwide litigation firm, representing high-profile clients. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School, where he was a Law Review member and Trial Advocacy Team champion. Counts is also an ambassador for Loyola Marymount University’s African American Alumni Association and a former president-elect of its Alumni Association Board of Directors.