Partner Alexander

Morrison + Fehr LLP

Labor & Employment

J. Bernard Alexander, a partner at Alexander Morrison + Fehr LLP, is renowned as one of California’s top plaintiff employment lawyers. With a history of securing large verdicts in challenging cases, three of his five 2023 trials were among California’s Top 100 verdicts. He has been named Trial Lawyer of the Year by CAALA, Langston Bar Association and San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association. Recognized as a Top 10 Attorney in Southern California (2021-2023) and a Super Lawyer since 2009, Alexander also graced the cover of Super Lawyers Magazine in 2022. He founded and managed the California Employment Lawyer Association Trial College and has held esteemed positions at USC Gould School of Law and Southwestern University School of Law.