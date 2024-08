Evoto

Partner

Taylor & Ring

Personal Injury

John C. Taylor is a founding partner of Taylor & Ring, a leading plaintiff’s law firm in Southern California established in 2002. With over 130 jury trials, he is renowned for his advocacy in high-profile cases involving police misconduct, civil rights violations, sexual abuse, personal injury and wrongful death. His courtroom successes include multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, such as a $57.5-million verdict in an aviation accident case and a $35-million verdict for a rape victim. Recently, Taylor secured significant outcomes, including a $7.5-million settlement against the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and multiple settlements for sexual abuse victims against LAUSD. Committed to justice, he continues to pursue groundbreaking civil rights cases challenging police misconduct.