Patrick Baghdaserians, managing partner of Baghdaserians Law Group, is a California State Bar certified specialist in family law. Since 2007, he has represented clients in complex divorce, custody and paternity cases across various industries, including entertainment, finance, sports and technology. Known for his tenacious courtroom skills and impassioned advocacy, Baghdaserians has gained national prominence for his work in family law. He has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, CNN and other media outlets. He founded Baghdaserians Law Group in 2019, which has rapidly expanded to serve a diverse clientele. Baghdaserians earned his law degree from Southwestern Law School. While in school, he worked for a federal judge, the Honorable Robert M. Takasugi, as a full-time legal extern.