Partner

Stephan Filip PC

Personal Injury

Stephan Airapetian, a founding partner at Stephan Filip PC, is a distinguished attorney specializing in personal injury and employment law. Motivated by a profound sense of compassion and a desire to bring about positive community change, he chose a legal career focused on advocating for the marginalized and wronged. Renowned for his aggressive litigation style, Airapetian has consistently secured favorable outcomes and substantial compensation for his clients, establishing him as a top-tier litigator. He holds a law degree from USC School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from UCLA. Beyond his professional achievements, he is deeply committed to community service and mentoring future legal professionals, dedicating his time to promoting consumer rights and legal education.

