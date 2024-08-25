Stephen M. Garcia

(RAFFI ALEXANDER)

Founding Partner

Garcia & Artigliere

Personal Injury

Stephen Michael Garcia, founding partner of Garcia & Artigliere, has specialized in civil trial practice since 1994, after nine years in criminal trial advocacy. He has led over 3,500 elder and dependent adult neglect cases, securing over $3 billion in awards nationwide, including a record $38-million settlement in California. Garcia’s numerous honors include being named a Super Lawyer for over 15 years and a “Trailblazer” by the National Law Journal. He has served on various boards, contributed to legislative efforts for elder rights and frequently lectures on elder abuse litigation. Garcia’s firm was recognized as one of California’s top boutique law firms for its litigation efforts on behalf of elder and dependent adults.