Partner

Alexander Morrison + Fehr LLP

Labor & Employment

Tracy Lee Fehr, partner at Alexander Morrison + Fehr LLP, specializes in labor and employment law, focusing on wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation and harassment. With nearly 20 years of practice, she has won several appeals and writs and settled numerous cases. In January 2023, Fehr was appointed to the Executive Board of the California Employment Lawyers Association (CELA). She has been named a Southern California “Super Lawyer” and one of the Top Women Attorneys in Southern California from 2017-2024. Her notable victories include significant published decisions and appellate wins, showcasing her expertise in employment litigation. Fehr holds degrees from the USC Gould School of Law and Binghamton University.