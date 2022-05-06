Chairman, CEO and President

NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc.

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Sandy Sigal serves as Chief Executive Officer and President of NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc., which he founded in 1997 and has grown to be one of the fastest growing privately held developer and owner of shopping centers in Southern California, Colorado, and Illinois. He is also Chairman of BrightStreet Ventures, a company he co-founded to provide more opportunities to his tenants and other owners of centers by integrating on-line platforms with the traditional brick and mortar business. NewMark Merrill currently owns and/or manages 90 shopping centers throughout California, Colorado and Illinois representing almost 11,000,000 square feet with a collective value in excess of $2 billion dollars.

