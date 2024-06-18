Alexander (Sasha) Frid

Partner

Miller Barondess, LLP

Sasha Frid, a founding partner of Miller Barondess, LLP, leads the entertainment practice at the Los Angeles-based litigation firm. Known for his prowess in high-profile trials and arbitrations nationwide, he represents entertainers, artists, labels and music managers. Frid has been consistently recognized on Billboard’s Top Music Lawyers list and Variety’s Top Entertainment Lawyers. Notable victories include defending Motown legend Smokey Robinson against a $2+ million claim and securing a swift defense verdict for Virtual Sonics. With over 15 years representing Mötley Crüe and diverse clients like Warner Records and Live Nation, Frid’s success extends across the music industry. He is also active in charitable endeavors, supporting cancer research and educational initiatives and contributes to legal and academic fields through his publications and pro bono work.

