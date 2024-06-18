Managing Director

GHJ

Anita Wu, CPA, CFE, serves as a managing director at GHJ, spearheading the profit participation services practice since 2000. With over 25 years of experience, she specializes in profit participation audits in film and television, ensuring equitable profit distribution. Wu’s leadership extends to advocating for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA), reflected in her co-founding GHJ’s Women’s Empowerment Cohort. She is a renowned speaker on profit participation matters, influencing industry practices and emphasizing integrity and equity. Her community engagement participation includes supporting organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Los Angeles. Wu’s exceptional skills and proactive leadership have advanced GHJ’s service offerings and championed transformative changes within the entertainment industry.