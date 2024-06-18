Anthony Oncidi

Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Law Department

Proskauer Rose LLP

Anthony (“Tony”) J. Oncidi is the co-chair of Proskauer’s labor & employment law department and leads the West Coast labor & employment group. With decades of experience, he represents major entertainment and media clients, including the GRAMMYs, Viacom/Paramount Pictures, FOX, Sony Music, the NBA, the NFL and Creative Artists Agency. Oncidi is renowned for his success in high-stakes employment law cases and his influence on industry practices. He frequently appears as a guest on news programs. He also serves as an adjunct professor at USC and UCLA Law Schools and speaks for various legal organizations. Oncidi has authored several legal publications and received numerous awards, including Billboard’s Top Music Lawyers. He also engages in pro bono work and serves on several nonprofit boards.

