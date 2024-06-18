Entertainment Business Manager

Abacus Financial Business Management

Belva Anakwenze, principal of Abacus Financial Management Group, is an entertainment business manager in Los Angeles, representing a diverse clientele including entertainers, tech companies and musicians. With over 15 years in the industry, she’s a trusted advisor. Anakwenze recently launched “The Earn Up,” a financial show on Patreon’s Creator Hub YouTube channel, aiming to empower creators in managing their businesses. Her commitment to financial literacy extends to her work with Junior Achievement Southern California and UCLA’s Black Business Student Association. In 2021, she was the featured speaker for a very successful webinar for the UC Alumni community on personal financial management. Anakwenze continues to share her expertise through speaking engagements and educational initiatives, including webinars and mentoring programs.

