Partner

RSM US LLP

Darcy Wilson-Jones leads the national media and entertainment practice at RSM US, drawing from over two decades of experience in public accounting, including a tenure at a Big Four firm. Committed to delivering exceptional client experiences, she serves as a key member of RSM’s client experience national advisory group, guiding engagement teams to become first-choice advisors through a deep understanding of clients’ businesses and challenges. Wilson-Jones is also dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion within RSM, serving as the national and West Region executive sponsor of the African American and Canadian Excellence (AACE) employee network group. As a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in California, she maintains active memberships with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs.