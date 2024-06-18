Darrell D. Miller

Founding Chair of the Entertainment & Sports Law Department

Fox Rothschild LLP

Darrell Miller, founding chair of Fox Rothschild’s entertainment & sports department and managing partner of its Los Angeles office, is a highly regarded entertainment attorney. With over 30 years of experience, he represents esteemed Hollywood talents like Angela Bassett, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Taylor Tomlinson. He is known for his leadership in industry organizations like the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association, earning him a place in their hall of fame. Over the past 24 months, he has secured significant deals for clients, including Randolph’s Oscar-winning role and Tomlinson’s late-night show on CBS. Miller’s expertise extends to diverse creators and executives, contributing to their sustainable careers in an evolving industry landscape.

