Derek Van Powell

Director

Altman Solon

Derek Powell, director at Altman Solon, boasts over 20 years of experience in media & entertainment transformation. He specializes in growth strategies, cost programs and emerging tech integration. Notable roles include being the senior manager at Deloitte, SVP at Sony and SVP/ GM at Warner Bros. Powell founded Altman Solon’s Black employees group, focusing on diversity and allyship. His expertise spans strategic planning, digital operations and post-merger integration. He spearheads global studies on tech adoption in media. Powell mentors students and fosters diversity in the industry through conferences and alumni groups. He serves on boards like A Thousand Joys and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, empowering underprivileged communities. Committed to education, he mentors students and supports alma maters like UC Irvine. Powell’s a thought leader with over 20 articles and speaks at industry events globally.

