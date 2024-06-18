(Leslie Barton/Leslie Barton)

Partner

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Glen Mastroberte is a seasoned entertainment lawyer with a diverse practice spanning studios, production companies, music labels and gaming companies. He handles legal and business aspects of media and entertainment industries, including financing, production, licensing and distribution. Mastroberte recently has facilitated headline-grabbing transactions such as Reliance Industries Limited’s $8.5-billion joint venture, AGBO’s transformative fundraising and Embracer Group AB’s acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises. He also represented OVO Sound and DJ Khaled Productions in music transactions and Sybo Games ApS and Rovio Entertainment in gaming licensing deals. Moreover, Mastroberte led significant deals in the sports agency industry, including Athletes First’s acquisition by MASTRY Ventures and General Catalyst. He actively engages in pro bono initiatives and mentors aspiring legal professionals.

