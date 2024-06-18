EVP, Head of Media & Entertainment Banking

Banc of California

Guillaume de Chalendar, executive vice president at Banc of California, leads media and entertainment banking from Los Angeles, overseeing strategy and growth for entrepreneurs, businesses and talent in film, television, music and live events. Since joining in January 2022, Banc of California’s entertainment business has more than doubled under his leadership. They’ve evolved from financing indie films to providing comprehensive cash management services and funding solutions, expanding services internationally to Canada, Australia and the U.K. With lines of credit up to U.S. $200 million and loans in over 30 foreign currencies, Banc of California simplifies lending for clients. De Chalendar’s team, with decades of industry experience, offers tailored banking solutions across verticals, recognizing the unique needs of each client.