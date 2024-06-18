(MICHAEL GOMEZ)

EVP of Entertainment Banking

City National Bank

JaHan Wang is City National’s executive vice president of entertainment banking and a member of the company’s senior management team. His team of banking professionals provides custom financing, lending, investing and accounting solutions to clients in film, television, sports, Broadway theater, music and Latin entertainment. Wang has more than 30 years of banking experience. He joined City National in 2007 as a vice president and senior credit officer before becoming senior vice president and East Coast regional manager for entertainment banking in 2021. In that role, he oversaw City National’s entertainment banking offices in New York, Miami, Nashville and Atlanta. Wang was named executive vice president for entertainment banking in 2023.

