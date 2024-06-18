Managing Director & Financial Advisor

Manhattan West

Justin McCurdy, recently promoted to managing director at Manhattan West, embodies the firm’s values of excellence, innovation, inclusion and integrity. His entertainment and sports practice has prominent clients including musicians, producers and figures from the NBA, NFL and boxing, such as one Hall of Fame boxer renowned for his undefeated record and world championships. McCurdy prioritizes client education, transparency and leveraging Manhattan West’s resources for tailored wealth management solutions. A Certified Financial Planner, he assists clients in retirement, tax, estate planning, budgeting and investment management. With a background at Morgan Stanley and founding ProSkills Basketball, McCurdy is committed to diversity in finance, mentoring aspiring advisors of color and advocating for inclusion in the industry.

