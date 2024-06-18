Partner, CPA

Withum

Kevin D. Holmes, a seasoned business advisory and audit partner, brings three decades of expertise serving high-profile talent, business management firms and entities in entertainment and various industries. He specializes in risk and fraud-based internal control assessments, aiding A-list entertainers and business management firms in fraud prevention and detection. Holmes played pivotal roles in two successful accounting industry mergers and conducted internal training seminars on internal controls. His leadership extends to building and mentoring strong teams. Certified by the AICPA, he holds expertise in COSO Internal Control and Cybersecurity Advisory Services. Holmes’ community engagement includes board positions in organizations like the College of the Canyons Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, showcasing his commitment to philanthropy and local community development.

