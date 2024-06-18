Partner and Co-Chair of the Matrimonial & Family Law Practice

Blank Rome LLP

Kristina Royce, a renowned family law attorney, garners recognition as a “Troubleshooter” by The Hollywood Reporter for her adept handling of high-profile matrimonial disputes. With over two decades of experience, she’s represented celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elizabeth Chambers and Channing Tatum, prioritizing privacy and resolution in sensitive cases. As co-chair of Blank Rome’s matrimonial & family law practice, Royce oversees a team of 35 attorneys, guiding them with her expertise while managing a substantial caseload. Her strategic approach emphasizes mediation and discretion, steering clear of contentious litigation. Royce’s accolades include listings in Chambers USA, Variety’s Legal Impact Report and Los Angeles Business Journal’s Top 100 Lawyer.

