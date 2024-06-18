(Shane Nelson Photo)

Partner

Akin

Marissa Román Griffith, a prominent figure at Akin’s Los Angeles office, is highly respected in the entertainment industry, handling multi-million-dollar deals for major players like Comerica Bank and MUFG Union Bank. Recognized for her impactful work, she has been featured in Variety’s Dealmakers Impact and Legal Impact Reports, The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 100 Power Lawyers series and more. Notable recent projects include securing financing for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and advising MRC on output agreements and production activities. Griffith is deeply committed to diversity and inclusion serving on Akin’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, co-chairing the Latinx Firmwide Resource Group and mentoring summer associates. She is also actively involved in promoting women in the industry through initiatives like the Women Executives in Entertainment Network.

