Partner

MGO

A second-generation business manager and director at MGO, Michael Meschures has over a decade of experience in business management and works with clients in entertainment, sports and media as well as high-net-worth families and executives. As a business management leader, his team excels at steering clients toward wealth preservation, adeptly addressing daily challenges, both minor and major, and making informed financial decisions. Meschures has been an integral component in developing critical relationships and growing the entertainment, sports and media practice at MGO. Outside of work, he actively contributes to his community by serving as a board member for America Needs You, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting economic mobility for low-income, first-generation college students through mentorship and career development programs.

