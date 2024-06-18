Neema T. Sahni

GittingsLegal - Neema (Gittings Photography/Jeff Lewis)

Partner

Covington & Burling LLP

Neema Sahni, partner and co-chair of Covington’s entertainment and media industry group and its commercial litigation practice, is a sought-after counsel for major industry players. With extensive experience from her tenure at The Walt Disney Company, she excels in managing legal challenges for high-profile clients like Disney, Paramount Global, Netflix and the NFL. Sahni co-chairs Covington’s Music Industry Initiative and is the vice chair of its sports industry group; some of her notable cases include representing Netflix in a copyright dispute with Evil Genius Games and winning a “bump-up” exclusion coverage case for Shari Redstone post the Viacom-CBS merger. She also successfully defended Paramount Global against a franchise fee lawsuit. Some of Sahni’s accolades include recognition in Variety’s Legal Impact Report three years in a row, Billboard’s Top Music Lawyers, The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Lawyers and Law360’s Media & Entertainment Rising Star.

