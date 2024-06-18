Managing Director, West Region Head

J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Olivier de Givenchy, West Region head at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, leads over 630 professionals across 15 offices spanning 10 states. With a career spanning nearly four decades, de Givenchy has held various leadership roles within J.P. Morgan, including CEO of J.P. Morgan Private Bank in the U.K. Based in Los Angeles, he oversees a significant client asset base, particularly in California, where assets under management total nearly $170 billion. Under his guidance, the California market has seen a 140% increase in headcount over five years, supporting the bank’s growth strategy. Beyond banking, de Givenchy serves as vice president for Children in Crisis and ambassador of The Blue Marine Foundation. He also serves on the board of trustees for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

