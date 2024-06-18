Peter Laurence Kaufman

Partner

Kaufman Abdel-Aal LLP

Peter Kaufman, a partner at Kaufman Abdel-Aal LLP, specializes in entertainment and media law, focusing on finance, production and distribution. He serves on arbitration panels for the Independent Film and Television Alliance (IFTA) and American Arbitration Association (AAA) and is active in industry organizations, like the Producers Guild of America and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. His leadership extends to community engagements and media commentary, notably on topics like crowdfunding and talent negotiations. Past roles include general counsel for ComedyWorld. com and VP roles at Film Roman and LIVE Entertainment Inc. Kaufman holds a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law. Recently, he played a pivotal role in financing the film “Manodrome” during industry challenges like the pandemic and labor strikes.

