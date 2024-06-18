Vice President

Momentous Insurance Brokerage, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company

Ron Hess transitioned from film and television production to the insurance industry, driven by a desire to enhance insurance services for entertainment. With firsthand experience, he identified opportunities to streamline risk assessment, crucial for fast-paced productions and tours. Hess joined a leading brokerage, introducing tailored risk management solutions for short-term and low-budget productions, previously accessible only to major studios. His innovative approach gained traction, attracting prominent studios, festivals and touring musicians. While maintaining a focus on entertainment insurance, Hess’ expertise expanded to diverse sectors, including high-net-worth clientele, experiential marketing, special effects and firearms industries. He has demonstrated a versatile and creative approach across unconventional business disciplines.

