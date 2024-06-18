Partner, Chair, Entertainment, Copyright & Media Practice Group

Proskauer Rose LLP

Sandra Crawshaw-Sparks is a well-known entertainment litigator with over 35 years of experience. As the chair of Proskauer’s entertainment, copyright and media practice, she handles high-profile cases involving recording, publishing, licensing and management contracts as well as copyright and trademark infringement claims. Crawshaw-Sparks adeptly manages sensitive pre-litigation and pre-trial resolutions, protecting her clients’ reputations and interests. She also serves as national legal counsel for the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. Her recent cases include defending Live Nation and Madonna in a class action lawsuit and prosecuting copyright infringement claims for Sony Music Entertainment. Crawshaw-Sparks’ achievements have earned her accolades from Billboard and Best Lawyers.