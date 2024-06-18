Partner, Media, Sport and Entertainment Sector

DLA Piper

Stacy Marcus, the first woman to serve as chief negotiator for the advertising industry’s Joint Policy Committee (JPC), has led negotiations with SAG-AFTRA for over 15 years, overseeing the $3+ billion commercial contracts. She is also a trustee for the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan and SAG-Producers Pension Plan and co-trustee for the Industry Advancement Cooperative Fund. In 2023, Marcus orchestrated the transition to a historic new Commercials Contract structure and negotiated COVID-19 safety protocols. Previously at Reed Smith, she headed the advertising subsector group, advising on advertising and entertainment law. Notable achievements include negotiating major brand and sports partnerships, celebrity endorsement deals and advising on viral campaigns. Marcus’ contributions have earned her accolades such as Ad Age’s 40 Under 40 list and inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America©.