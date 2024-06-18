SVP, Film & Television Momentous Insurance Brokerage

a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company

Winnie Wong is the senior vice president of film & television at Momentous Insurance Brokerage, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company. With 39 years in the industry and 16 years at her current firm, she is a trailblazer known for developing an entertainment insurance book of business in a male-dominated field. A University of Pittsburgh alumna, she has authored “Hollywood Studio Production Techniques” and has spoken at various high-profile industry panels and conferences. Wong specializes in insuring independent features, television, documentaries and commercials, representing prestigious clients such as MGM and Universal Studios. She is recognized for her innovative solutions in entertainment insurance and teaching at UCLA and USC.