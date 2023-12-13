ABOUT US

In the mid-nineties, a group of Latino/a civic leaders began to meet to discuss and address issues the Los Angeles Latino/a community faced. The group came to be known as the “Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club.” The group organized to confront various regional challenges through personal and organizational networks and resources. While they successfully redressed many policy challenges facing Latino/a communities in Los Angeles, they ultimately decided that L.A. needed an organization to serve as a consistent voice for the community. The club established Alliance for a Better Community (ABC) to support the Latino/a agenda within City Hall, Los Angeles County, L.A. Unified, the media, and other public or influential entities. Today, ABC is the only policy advocacy organization working to increase opportunities for all Latinos/as in the Los Angeles region. We challenge and transform systems by offering data-driven, community-centered solutions to address education, civic engagement, economic prosperity and health issues.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

2000

SERVICE AREA

Los Angeles County

MISSION STATEMENT

Alliance for a Better Community is advancing social, economic, racial equity and justice for the Latino/a community and the Los Angeles region through power-building and policy advocacy.

GET INVOLVED

Help us improve opportunities in education, health, economic development and civic participation throughout Los Angeles by working to strengthen local communities. Your support will help deliver policy, programs and practices that can lead to lasting systemic change.

To get involved, spread the word about our mission, sign up for the newsletter, and donate to support community outreach efforts targeting low-income, Spanish monolingual, and immigrant communities in targeted L.A. County regions.

CONTACT

ADDRESS

1541 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 430 Los Angeles, CA 90017

PHONE

213.201.1120

EMAIL

info@afabc.org

WEBSITE

afabc.org

FACEBOOK

Alliance for a Better Community

X (TWITTER)

afabc_la

INSTAGRAM

afabc_la

LINKEDIN

Alliance for a Better Community

TOP EXECUTIVE

Vanessa Aramayo, Executive Director