Alzheimer’s Los Angeles

ABOUT US
Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is the leading local community-based organization nationally and internationally recognized for providing high-impact support and education programs to people living with the disease and their families. The impact of our programs has been recognized through more than a dozen national awards. We are also engaged in healthcare policy advocacy on the local, state, and federal levels.

We are proud of our legacy as a leader in innovative programming for people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and for their families.

Until there’s a cure, we’ll provide the care. Free programs & services include:

• Social Work Dementia Care Specialists• Caregiver education and skills training• Support programs for people in the early stages of memory loss and their care partners• In-person, online, and telephone-based support groups in multiple languagesMISSION STATEMENT

Dedicated to improving the lives of families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia by increasing awareness, delivering effective programs and services, providing compassionate support, and advocating for quality care and a cure.

YEAR ESTABLISHED
1981

SERVICE AREA
Greater Los Angeles

EVENTS
Visionary Women’s Afternoon Tea March 2024

OTHER WAYS TO GIVE
Monthly Giving, Peer-to-Peer events, Tribute Gifts, Bequests and Planned Gifts, Appreciated Stock, etc. For more information, visit: alzheimersla.org/donate

VOLUNTEER
alzheimersla.org/volunteer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Susan Disney Lord
Board Co-Chair, Investor

Jeffrey Glassman
Board Co-Chair, CEO, CovingtonCapital Management

Lisa Chalfin
Treasurer, Warner PacificInsurance Services Inc., Senior Financial Analyst

Randi Jones
Secretary, Retired

Jacqueline Macias
Immediate Past Chair, Consultant/Business Advisor

John Barnes
J.P. Morgan Private Wealth MgtManaging Director, Wealth Manager

Niloo Bedrood
Deloitte Advisory, Managing Director

Kenneth Chiate
Quin Emanuel, Partner

Helena Chui, M.D.
University of Southern California, Professor & Chair, Dept of Neurology

Ingrid Graham
AMDA College, Faculty

Winston Greene
Caregiver

Alan Hartley
McCormick Construction, President

Hon. Barbara R. Johnson
Retired, ADR Services, INC, Mediator & Arbitrator

Susie Levin
Retired

Mark S. Liberman
Retired

Deborah Lindberg & Sydnee Singer
Early-Stage Liaison

Kirk Moody
Retired

Elliot Sainer
Aspen Education GroupRetired, Founder and CEO

Karl J. Schulze
Schulze Haynes Loevenguth & Co., LLC, President

Zaldy Tan, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Carmen and Louis Warschaw Endowed Chair in Neurology; Director, Bernard & Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Aging Program; Medical Director, Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders

Cynthia Tiedeman
Retired

Susan Wohl
The Hirsch FamilyFoundation, Director

CONTACT

ADDRESS

4221 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 400

Los Angeles, CA 90010

PHONE

323.938.3379

EMAIL

info@alzla.org

WEBSITE

alzheimersla.org

FACEBOOK

@AlzheimersLA

X (TWITTER)

@AlzheimersLA

INSTAGRAM

@AlzheimersLA

LINKEDIN

Alzheimer’s Los Angeles