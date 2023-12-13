Alzheimer’s Los Angeles

ABOUT US

Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is the leading local community-based organization nationally and internationally recognized for providing high-impact support and education programs to people living with the disease and their families. The impact of our programs has been recognized through more than a dozen national awards. We are also engaged in healthcare policy advocacy on the local, state, and federal levels.

We are proud of our legacy as a leader in innovative programming for people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and for their families.

Until there’s a cure, we’ll provide the care. Free programs & services include:

• Social Work Dementia Care Specialists• Caregiver education and skills training• Support programs for people in the early stages of memory loss and their care partners• In-person, online, and telephone-based support groups in multiple languagesMISSION STATEMENT

Dedicated to improving the lives of families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia by increasing awareness, delivering effective programs and services, providing compassionate support, and advocating for quality care and a cure.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1981

SERVICE AREA

Greater Los Angeles

EVENTS

Visionary Women’s Afternoon Tea March 2024

OTHER WAYS TO GIVE

Monthly Giving, Peer-to-Peer events, Tribute Gifts, Bequests and Planned Gifts, Appreciated Stock, etc. For more information, visit: alzheimersla.org/donate

VOLUNTEER

alzheimersla.org/volunteer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Susan Disney Lord

Board Co-Chair, Investor

Jeffrey Glassman

Board Co-Chair, CEO, CovingtonCapital Management

Lisa Chalfin

Treasurer, Warner PacificInsurance Services Inc., Senior Financial Analyst

Randi Jones

Secretary, Retired

Jacqueline Macias

Immediate Past Chair, Consultant/Business Advisor

John Barnes

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth MgtManaging Director, Wealth Manager

Niloo Bedrood

Deloitte Advisory, Managing Director

Kenneth Chiate

Quin Emanuel, Partner

Helena Chui, M.D.

University of Southern California, Professor & Chair, Dept of Neurology

Ingrid Graham

AMDA College, Faculty

Winston Greene

Caregiver

Alan Hartley

McCormick Construction, President

Hon. Barbara R. Johnson

Retired, ADR Services, INC, Mediator & Arbitrator

Susie Levin

Retired

Mark S. Liberman

Retired

Deborah Lindberg & Sydnee Singer

Early-Stage Liaison

Kirk Moody

Retired

Elliot Sainer

Aspen Education GroupRetired, Founder and CEO

Karl J. Schulze

Schulze Haynes Loevenguth & Co., LLC, President

Zaldy Tan, M.D.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Carmen and Louis Warschaw Endowed Chair in Neurology; Director, Bernard & Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Aging Program; Medical Director, Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders

Cynthia Tiedeman

Retired

Susan Wohl

The Hirsch FamilyFoundation, Director

CONTACT

ADDRESS

4221 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 400

Los Angeles, CA 90010

PHONE

323.938.3379

EMAIL

info@alzla.org

WEBSITE

alzheimersla.org

FACEBOOK

@AlzheimersLA

X (TWITTER)

@AlzheimersLA

INSTAGRAM

@AlzheimersLA

LINKEDIN

Alzheimer’s Los Angeles