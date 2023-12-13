Alzheimer’s Los Angeles
Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is the leading local community-based organization nationally and internationally recognized for providing high-impact support and education programs to people living with the disease and their families. The impact of our programs has been recognized through more than a dozen national awards. We are also engaged in healthcare policy advocacy on the local, state, and federal levels.
We are proud of our legacy as a leader in innovative programming for people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and for their families.
Until there’s a cure, we’ll provide the care. Free programs & services include:
• Social Work Dementia Care Specialists• Caregiver education and skills training• Support programs for people in the early stages of memory loss and their care partners• In-person, online, and telephone-based support groups in multiple languagesMISSION STATEMENT
Dedicated to improving the lives of families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia by increasing awareness, delivering effective programs and services, providing compassionate support, and advocating for quality care and a cure.
1981
Greater Los Angeles
Visionary Women’s Afternoon Tea March 2024
Monthly Giving, Peer-to-Peer events, Tribute Gifts, Bequests and Planned Gifts, Appreciated Stock, etc. For more information, visit: alzheimersla.org/donate
alzheimersla.org/volunteer
Susan Disney Lord
Board Co-Chair, Investor
Jeffrey Glassman
Board Co-Chair, CEO, CovingtonCapital Management
Lisa Chalfin
Treasurer, Warner PacificInsurance Services Inc., Senior Financial Analyst
Randi Jones
Secretary, Retired
Jacqueline Macias
Immediate Past Chair, Consultant/Business Advisor
John Barnes
J.P. Morgan Private Wealth MgtManaging Director, Wealth Manager
Niloo Bedrood
Deloitte Advisory, Managing Director
Kenneth Chiate
Quin Emanuel, Partner
Helena Chui, M.D.
University of Southern California, Professor & Chair, Dept of Neurology
Ingrid Graham
AMDA College, Faculty
Winston Greene
Caregiver
Alan Hartley
McCormick Construction, President
Hon. Barbara R. Johnson
Retired, ADR Services, INC, Mediator & Arbitrator
Susie Levin
Retired
Mark S. Liberman
Retired
Deborah Lindberg & Sydnee Singer
Early-Stage Liaison
Kirk Moody
Retired
Elliot Sainer
Aspen Education GroupRetired, Founder and CEO
Karl J. Schulze
Schulze Haynes Loevenguth & Co., LLC, President
Zaldy Tan, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Carmen and Louis Warschaw Endowed Chair in Neurology; Director, Bernard & Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Aging Program; Medical Director, Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders
Cynthia Tiedeman
Retired
Susan Wohl
The Hirsch FamilyFoundation, Director
4221 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 400
Los Angeles, CA 90010
323.938.3379
@AlzheimersLA
@AlzheimersLA
@AlzheimersLA
Alzheimer’s Los Angeles