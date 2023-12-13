ABOUT US

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) organizes and serves individuals, institutions and coalitions to build power, transform public opinion, and change policies to achieve full human, civil and labor rights. For over 37 years, CHIRLA’s innovative programming in community education, community organizing, legal services, civic engagement, policy and advocacy, and leadership development for youth has served immigrant communities throughout California. CHIRLA was formed in response to the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) of 1986, which made hiring undocumented workers illegal, thus creating a situation ripe for worker exploitation and abuse that have increased since that time.

MISSION STATEMENT

CHIRLA’s mission is to achieve a just society fully inclusive of immigrants.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1986

SERVICE AREA

Proudly serving California with offices in Los Angeles, South L.A., East L.A., San Fernando Valley, Compton, Sacramento, Central Valley, San Bernardino, Orange County, and Santa Ana with a national presence in Washington D.C.

GET INVOLVED

CHIRLA has launched the I Welcome Immigrants Campaign, which seeks to raise $65 million to buy and rehabilitate our new headquarters, the Immigrant Welcome & Empowerment Center. Our new headquarters will allow CHIRLA to expand essential programs in organizing, free and low-cost legal services, community education and civic engagement while creating new and innovative services. Please consider joining our vision for our new home by making a donation at chirla.org/donate by December 31, 2023.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Angelica Salas, Executive Director

