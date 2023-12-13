Farm Sanctuary, Inc.

ABOUT US

The first of its kind, Farm Sanctuary was founded in 1986 to provide direct care for rescued farm animals along with education and advocacy to combat the disastrous effects of animal agriculture. Our work intersects with the most critical issues we face today, including the climate crisis, ecological destruction, hunger and inequity. Low-income neighborhoods, disenfranchised farmers, slaughterhouse workers and underresourced communities suffer alongside animals as victims.

With sanctuaries in L.A. and New York, we care for hundreds of rescued farm animals and host tours and events where visitors can meet them. Our nationwide network helps place thousands more animals in loving homes each year. We’re active in Washington, DC and across the country working with lawmakers, front-line partners and allies to advance policies that serve the common good.

Farm Sanctuary pursues bold solutions to end animal agriculture and foster just and compassionate vegan living. We change lives through rescue, hearts and minds through education, and systems through advocacy.

Our lifesaving work is only possible because of people like you. Learn how you can help us rescue animals, educate the public and bring about food system reforms at farmsanctuary.org.

Visit – Come to our Los Angeles sanctuary and meet our rescued residents! We offer public tours as well as private tours by appointment. Learn more: farmsanctuary.org/the-sanctuaries/los-angeles-ca

Volunteer – We’re always looking for help at our sanctuary as well as remotely through our education and advocacy programs! Learn more: farmsanctuary.org/volunteer

