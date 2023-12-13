ABOUT US

The International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) was founded in 1914 to help immigrant women and girls adapt to their new lives in Los Angeles. Today, IILA offers a wide array of services to support refugees, immigrants and low-income working families to achieve self-sufficiency. Our programs include immigration legal assistance, refugee resettlement, an accelerated employment program for new arrivals, case management for survivors of human trafficking and unaccompanied minors, free or low-cost childcare through 9 state-funded pre-schools, and a network of daycare and family centers, subsidized transportation, utility debt relief and nutrition services. In 2023, IILA assisted 50,000 clients.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1914

SERVICE AREA

Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura and Kern Counties

MISSION STATEMENT

IILA’s mission is to help families become self-sufficient and to promote cross-cultural understanding by providing services to immigrants, refugees, survivors of human trafficking and low-income working families.

GET INVOLVED

To make a donation, please visit iilosangeles.org/donate. If you have questions or to learn more about what we do, please contact Cambria Tortorelli, President and CEO of the International Institute of Los Angeles at ctortorelli@iilosangeles.org.

We also welcome volunteers. To find out more about volunteer opportunities, please contact Marisa Moonilal, Community Relations Manager, at mmoonilal@iilosangeles.org or visit iilosangeles.org/volunteer.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Cambria Tortorelli, President & CEO

CONTACT

ADDRESS

3845 Selig Pl.

Los Angeles, CA 90031

PHONE

323.224.3800

EMAIL

info@iilosangeles.org

WEBSITE

iilosangeles.org

FACEBOOK

@IILosAngeles

TWITTER

@IILosAngeles

LINKEDIN

linkedin.com/company/international-institute-of-los-angeles