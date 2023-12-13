ABOUT US

The Library Foundation of Los Angeles (LFLA) helps advance the mission of the Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL). LFLA has raised over $160 million in support of the LAPL, which serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Bigger than buildings and more than just books, the LAPL champions intellectual freedom and provides free and easy access to information, ideas, books and technology that enrich, educate and empower every individual in our city.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1992

SERVICE AREA

Los Angeles

MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles is to support and enrich the capabilities, resources and services of the Los Angeles Public Library through fundraising, advocacy and innovative programs that benefit our diverse community and promote greater awareness of the Library’s valuable programs and services.

GET INVOLVED

Support the work of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles this giving season by making a charitable donation today. Your gift helps the Los Angeles Public Library continue to improve lives and fuel dreams, serving as a beacon of democracy and a place of inclusion for all. For more information, please visit LFLA.org/giving.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Stacy Lieberman, President and CEO

CONTACT

ADDRESS

630 W. Fifth St.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

PHONE

213.228.7500

EMAIL

info@lfla.org

WEBSITE

lfla.org

FACEBOOK

Facebook.com/LibraryFoundLA

X (TWITTER)

@LibraryFoundLA

INSTAGRAM

@LibraryFoundLA

LINKEDIN

Library Foundation of Los Angeles