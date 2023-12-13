ABOUT US

LAEP envisions a world where empowered learning communities foster access and liberation for all.

Systemic barriers result in an uneven playing field for learning and achievement. At LAEP, we remove barriers by promoting agency, building capacity, and focusing on sustainable systems change with a community-led and culturally responsive approach. Recognizing that parents are their child’s first educator, support begins with parents-to-be and infants and continues through high school graduation.

It’s about the whole child, the whole family, and the whole community.

MISSION STATEMENT

Together with families, schools, and the community, LAEP facilitates access to and opportunities for quality educational and wellness practices so that children thrive from diapers to diplomas.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1984

SERVICE AREA

Based in Los Angeles, LAEP’s work spans across Southern California and is customized for each individual community.

GET INVOLVED

Partners like you make it all possible. Your gift to LAEP supports prenatal and early childhood programs to help children get the best start in life, schools that are engaged hubs for learning and community, and support for educators to ensure schools are equitable environments focused on the wellbeing of both students and staff. Donate at laep.org/give.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Dawn A. Kurtz, Ph.D. Interim CEO

CONTACT

ADDRESS

1541 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 200

LosAngeles, CA 90017

PHONE

213.622.5237

EMAIL

info@laep.org

WEBSITE

laep.org

FACEBOOK

@partnerwithLAEP

X (TWITTER)

@partnerwithLAEP

INSTAGRAM

@laepcommunity

LINKEDIN

Los Angeles Education Partnership