Los Angeles Education Partnership
ABOUT US
LAEP envisions a world where empowered learning communities foster access and liberation for all.
Systemic barriers result in an uneven playing field for learning and achievement. At LAEP, we remove barriers by promoting agency, building capacity, and focusing on sustainable systems change with a community-led and culturally responsive approach. Recognizing that parents are their child’s first educator, support begins with parents-to-be and infants and continues through high school graduation.
It’s about the whole child, the whole family, and the whole community.
MISSION STATEMENT
Together with families, schools, and the community, LAEP facilitates access to and opportunities for quality educational and wellness practices so that children thrive from diapers to diplomas.
YEAR ESTABLISHED
1984
SERVICE AREA
Based in Los Angeles, LAEP’s work spans across Southern California and is customized for each individual community.
GET INVOLVED
Partners like you make it all possible. Your gift to LAEP supports prenatal and early childhood programs to help children get the best start in life, schools that are engaged hubs for learning and community, and support for educators to ensure schools are equitable environments focused on the wellbeing of both students and staff. Donate at laep.org/give.
TOP EXECUTIVE
Dawn A. Kurtz, Ph.D. Interim CEO
CONTACT
ADDRESS
1541 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 200
LosAngeles, CA 90017
PHONE
213.622.5237
WEBSITE
X (TWITTER)